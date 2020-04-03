Mariposa crossing in Nogales to reduce hours for pedestrian, vehicular traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. — A major border crossing in Arizona is cutting back hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mariposa Crossing in Nogales will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting April 6, Customs and Border Protection announced Friday. Its website lists its usual hours as 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CBP emphasized that the changes do not apply to commercial traffic, only to pedestrian and vehicular traffic at the crossing.

The move is intended to reduce CBP officer exposure to COVID-19, and slow the spread of the virus in general, CBP said.