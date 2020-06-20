Maricopa passes proclamation making masks required throughout county

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors passed a proclamation Friday night, making it a requirement to wear face coverings across the entire county in public.

On Wednesday, Governor Doug Ducey announced that local governments were allowed to set their own face mask mandates if they so choose.

Immediately following the announcement, multiple officials from cities across the state began implementing requirements for face coverings in public, in their jurisdiction.

RELATED: Multiple cities across Arizona announce plans to implement face mask requirements

Maricopa County says that its new regulations do not interfere with any cities that have already put their own mask mandates in effect. Their new regulation covers all of the cities that have not put a mandate in place, now making face coverings a requirement across the entire county when in public.

Some highlights from the new Maricopa County regulations include:

People older than six must wear masks in enclosed public spaces (where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained)

Adults with children 2 to 5 years old must make reasonable effort to make them wear masks inside enclosed public spaces

All riders and operators on public transportation must wear a mask

Staff working in public spaces (such as restaurants or stores) must wear masks

“We are hoping residents and cities and towns will partner with us during the pandemic,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman. “We have seen more than 60 percent of total cases in the past three weeks. This will not stop unless the public consistently takes action to prevent the spread.”

The regulations include exemptions from wearing masks that include:

The regulations do not apply to people in homes

Children under 2 years old

Restaurant patrons while they are eating and drinking

People walking or exercising outdoors (while maintaining six feet of distance)

When in a personal vehicle, office or other personal space

Maricopa County says enforcement of these regulations should be focused on educational teachings about health and safety during the coronavirus.