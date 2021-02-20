Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Maricopa County to close 2 of 6 regional vaccination sites

items.[0].image.alt
StoryBlocks
Pima County plans to transition into Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Friday, January 15.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Posted at 10:20 PM, Feb 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-20 00:20:11-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County plans to close two of its six regional COVID-19 vaccination sites in coming weeks as public health officials put increased emphasis on smaller sites and events to give more shots.

The county's northeast site operated by Honor Health in north Phoenix will last operate on Feb. 28 and the southeast site run by Dignity Health in Chandler will close in early March.

Officials say current appointments at each site will be honored.

Marcy Flanagan, executive director of the county Department of Public Health, said the regional sites were the best way initially to get large amounts of vaccine to priority populations.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.