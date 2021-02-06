Maricopa County receives 0 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week as state hits vaccine milestone

PHOENIX, AZ — Maricopa County received zero doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week from the Arizona Department of Health Services, according to county officials.

Maricopa County uses the Pfizer vaccine on its POD locations throughout the Valley.

The county says they only have enough Pfizer doses on hand to honor appointments at PODs through February 12. They even added, they will not be canceling any appointments.

"Everyone recognizes this is a shared supply problem that we must solve together. ADHS has committed to keeping Maricopa County POD's operating at current capacity by providing doses on an as-needed basis from its supply," said county officials.

The county says they received 20,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine that is being distributed to pharmacies and other health partners and they are working on the logistics of daily reallocation between the state and county.

"Meanwhile, Public Health continues to focus on planning more events using Moderna vaccine and supplying local pharmacies to serve those in Phase 1A and 1B Prioritized," the county added.

All this as Arizona hit a new milestone Friday. The state has administered more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than people who have tested positive.

Arizona will soon report 14,000 deaths in the state related to COVID-19, according to state data by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

ADHS reported on Friday an additional 196 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to just under 14,000 at 13,948.

KGUN9's sister station, ABC15 Data Analyst Garrett Archer, found that in the past month, the state has had 22 days with a death report of over 100, and 11 of which were over 200.