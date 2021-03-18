Menu

Maricopa County begins providing vaccinations to inmates

Scripps file photo
Posted at 1:06 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 16:06:36-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's most populous county on Thursday began providing COVID-19 vaccinations to willing jail inmates who are 55 or over.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office announced that the county Correctional Health Services Department received 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the county Public Health Department earlier this week for administration to inmates.

The sheriff's office said the county’s five jails have 318 inmates who are 55 or older. Also Thursday, the state announced the availability of 5,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments at two large state-run sites in metro Phoenix and reported 284 additional confirmed cases and 59 more deaths.

