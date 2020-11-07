Marana Unified School District identifies 9 COVID cases at 5 schools

MARANA, Ariz. — The Marana Unified School District reporting nine cases Friday at five different schools.

MUSD officials say three people at Marana High School did have significant contact with students and staff.

The cases at other schools were found to have minimal or no contact with other people.

The cases confirmed from each school, include one case at gladden farms elementary school, one case at coyote trail elementary school, three cases at estes elementary school, one at Marana middle school and three at the high school.

The district says everyone diagnosed or exposed was sent home to quarantine for two weeks.