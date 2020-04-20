Menu

Marana teachers show support for students during pandemic

Host parade to bring everyone together
A school in Marana hosted a parade on Friday to bring students and teachers together.
Posted at 7:07 AM, Apr 20, 2020
MARANA, Ariz. — A school in Marana hosted a parade on Friday to bring students and teachers together.

Open Doors Community Schools wanted to make sure their students knew, the teachers were still their for them, so they held a parade of cars in the parking lot.

Teachers stood around the sides of orange cones holding signs that said "we miss you", as parents drives their students around waving to them.

"I think it’s great for them to be able to see the teachers and see the other kids, everyone has been cooped up in the house," Principal of Open Doors Carmelann Barry said.

Barry said social distancing is important, so they asked the students to remind inside their cars and to talk at six feet.

From the teachers to the students and parents, Barry said she wanted to make sure that all the students knew, even if they have to do remote learning now, they were all in this together.

"For the kids, we have to set that example for them to know that we’re still learning," Barry said. "We’re still teaching, and we’re still going to keep going, even if this put a damper on the way that we have to do things for now, but in the long we are still learning. We are still going to be successful."

