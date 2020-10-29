Marana airport continues storing airplanes, bringing in revenue

MARANA, Ariz. - It's been an undeniably tough year for the airline industry, but that has translated into a slight increase in revenue for the Marana Regional Airport.

In April, American Airlines stored 19 of its Embraer 175 at the airport after reducing its fleet because of the pandemic. The initial plan was to keep those planes stored at the Marana Regional Airport for 12 months, but that soon changed.

“Starting in May they started putting some of them back into service, at a rate of two planes per months," said Steve Miller, the airport director at the Marana Regional Airport.

Miller said in October American Airlines made another change, opting to take put one plane back in service per month, instead of two.

Currently there are eight aircraft in storage at the airport, which has helped bring in much needed money.

“The parking fees that we’re receiving for these aircraft helps cover the deficit," said Miller.

Miller told KGUN9 American Airlines has paid Marana Regional Airport more than $60,000 since April.

He said this money has helped the airport keep up with needed maintenance.

“Certainly maintenance suctions, upkeep of the runways, and taxi ways and ramps," he said.

Miller said if the plan to put one of these stored planes back in service per month, he excepts them to be at the Marana Regional Airport until at least the summer of 2021.