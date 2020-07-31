Map shows all COVID-19 testing sites in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. — There are 37 sites across Pima County where residents can be tested for COVID-19.

That's according to a memorandum from County Supervisor Chuck Huckelberry this week. The memo also included a map of each testing site, which shows the location of the clinic and what kind of testing is provided.

Huckelberry also says the county is working with the state to expand drive-through testing sites on the edges of population centers in the county, with the goal of offering testing to residents of neighboring counties as well.

Click here for a full list of the testing sites in Pima County, and to read Huckelberry's full memo.