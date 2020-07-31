Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Map shows all COVID-19 testing sites in Pima County

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department Friday, July 10, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Utah has reported more than 28,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Case counts have more than doubled since mid-May after state leaders allowed some businesses to reopen. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Virus Outbreak Utah
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jul 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-31 13:15:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — There are 37 sites across Pima County where residents can be tested for COVID-19.

That's according to a memorandum from County Supervisor Chuck Huckelberry this week. The memo also included a map of each testing site, which shows the location of the clinic and what kind of testing is provided.

Map of testing sites throughout Pima County

Huckelberry also says the county is working with the state to expand drive-through testing sites on the edges of population centers in the county, with the goal of offering testing to residents of neighboring counties as well.

Click here for a full list of the testing sites in Pima County, and to read Huckelberry's full memo.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!