'Make Way For Books' app encourages reading ebooks to children during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. - Children across southern Arizona have gone from learning in a classroom, to having to learn entirely from their homes.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, creators of one app are encouraging parents to use their services to teach their young children.

“Our mission is to give all children the chance to read and succeed," said Fernando Gonzalez, the digital director for the 'Make Way For Books' app.

The 'Make Way For Books' app was created for children up to the age of five years old.

Through the free app parents have access to both English and Spanish ebooks that gives parents more than just the opportunity to read to their children.

“Every book that is on the app is attached to an activity that helps extend the learning that happens as you’re reading that book," Gonzalez said.

The 'Make Way For Books' app can be found on both Android and iPhone devices.