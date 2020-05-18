Major retailers gear up to reopen in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. -- As the state’s economy slowly continues to re-open shoppers drive in and out of shopping center and signs reading "temporarily closed" are beginning to come down.

It's no different for JCPenney, who will only be reopening their Spectrum location in Tucson Tuesday.

“We want customers to continue to have that shopping experience they’ve had for decades with JCPenney,” said Chris Saldana, JCPenney spokesperson.

The retailers plans to do it with extra caution for shoppers and associates.

“You’re going to notice our associates will have masks. We’ll have Plexiglas covers around our registers, plus there will be hand sanitizer for our employees and our customers to use,” said Saldana.

JCPenney is making sure customers of all comfort levels are accommodated with curbside pickup.

“So lets say somebody wants to order something. Lets say they want to get out of the house, but they don’t necessarily want to go inside a store. They can do that. Place that order. Stop by the Tucson location and one of our associates will bring it out contactless and put in the backseat of their car or their trunk,” explained Saldana.

Some major and local retailers have already opened their doors to the public following CDC guidelines and the governor’s guidance on reopening in Arizona.