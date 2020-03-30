Menu

Macy's stores to furlough employees due to COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: 9:16 AM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30 12:16:40-04
<a href="http://www.gettyimages.com/license/176518936">Getty Images | Scott Olson</a>
Retail store giant Macy's said the coronavirus is causing a "heavy toll" on their business, which has made them had to make a difficult choice when it comes to their store employees.

Macy's made the announcement Sunday that they will begin to furlough employees this week.

The Associated Press is reporting that retail giant Macy's is furloughing 130,000 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There will be fewer furloughs in our digital business, supporting distribution centers and call centers so we can continue to serve our customers online. At least through May, furloughed colleagues who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company covering 100% of the premium. We expect to bring colleagues back on a staggered basis as business resumes."

In a press released posted to their website, Macy's said although they are still taking orders online, but with sales being down with the stores closed, which have been closed since March 18.

