MAC tournament closed to general public due to coronavirus concerns

The Mid-American Conference Basketball Tournament in Cleveland will not be open to the general public due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Officials said the tournament will continue as scheduled from Wednesday through Saturday. However, only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media crews, and official team party members will be allowed to attend games.

“The safety of all is our greatest concern. Since January, I have stated that any decision would follow the advice of state governmental officials and medical professionals. Following the feedback we received today we have taken this action which is in alignment with the recommendation of Governor DeWine,” said Mid-American Conference Commissioner, Dr. Jon Steinbrecher.

The University of Akron has decided to cancel their pre-game rally at Pizza 216.

“We fully support the health concerns and recommendations outline by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today,” Zips’ Director of Athletics Larry Williams said. “At the same time, it is hard to describe how disappointed we are that all of our wonderful alumni, supporters and fans are not going to be able to attend this special event in person. And, it is so very disappointing the student athletes will not be able to enjoy the passion reflected by the raucous crowds that always come out to support their Zips. Fortunately, there will be great television coverage for each game.”

All tickets will be refunded in the form of a ticket to next year's tournament or a full refund.

Fans can call their respective athletic departments or Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse at 216-420-2200.