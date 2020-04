A Walmart in Louisiana was ready to welcome elderly this week.

The Walmart in Plaquemine, Louisiana, had dozens of carts ready already preloaded with essential items. Bottles of water, paper towels, toilet paper and bleach were in every cart.

Vickie Weigelt posted the photo on Facebook that has since been shared thousands of times.

Walmart offers a special hour of shopping on Tuesdays from 7-8 a.m. on Tuesdays for the elderly.