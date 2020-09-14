Local school taking donations to maintain art classes, physical education for students

TUCSON, Ariz. - A local school is taking donations to be able to continue offering its students art classes and physical education.

Years ago, the PTA group at Fruchthendler Elementary School started the Direct Giving Campaign, which was meant to pay for things like field trips.

“Our direct giving campaign helps pay for a large amount fo the activities the PTA provides for the school," said Stephanie Keller, the PTA President.

Which classes still being held virtually at the local Tucson school, the money in that campaign isn't going toward field trips this semester, instead, it's going toward supporting other extracurriculars.

"We’re not able to be in the classroom so we provided art bundles that we sent home with every child," said Keller.

Keller added that because there is no art teacher at the school, parents volunteer their time to putting on art classes for students via Zoom.

She said the Direct Giving Campaign also helps keep kids active even while they're home.

It also helps pay for our PE teacher so she can teach all classes grades kindergarten through fifth," she said.

Mary Anderson, the principal at the elementary school told KGUN9, now more than ever it's extremely important to use the Direct Giving Campaign to help students at home.

“I think it’s extremely important, I think it’s important every year, but probably even more this year because of the monotonous of sitting in front of the computer all day," she said.

To donate to the Direct Giving Campaign, click here.