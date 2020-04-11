Menu

Local restaurant serves free Sonoran hot dogs to St. Mary's frontline workers

BK Carne Asada and Hot Dogs restaurant donated lunch to all the workers at st. Mary's hospital.
Posted at 6:57 PM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 21:57:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — BK Carne Asada and Hot Dogs restaurant donated lunch to all the workers at st. Mary's hospital Friday.

It is a way to say thank you to the all workers at the hospital during this pandemic

St. Mary's operating room manger Christina Suarez said "I have to say we are so appreciative. We are working real hard here and its so wonderful to come out here and have food for all of us as going thru hard times right now and appreciate support from community."

The meal included two sonoran hot dogs and a drink.

Captain BK Vanessa Ovando said "Honestly its just a thank you for them for doing what they do and we appreciate them putting their life out there for us."

In total about 800 hot dogs were served today.

