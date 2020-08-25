Local preschool owner creates 'homeschool boxes' for children

TUCSON, Ariz. - For the smallest learners sitting in front of a computer for a scheduled class either isn't available or not engaging enough, but a local preschool owner is making sure these children get the education they need.

Alexis Machado became the owner and director of the Painted Hills Preschool in March of 2020. After taking ownership, she had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic and because she needed to get the correct licensing in order to change the name over to Painted Saguaro Preschool.

“I feel like they need to be moving, they need to be more active they need to be involved in learning they need to be using their hands to develop those fine motor skills," she said.

After five months of being closed, Machado said she decided she wanted to help parents of young children out by creating something they could use to teach their kids.

“I started coming up with this idea how am I going to help support my students and my own children through remote learning when they can’t really do anything on a computer and it’s still difficult for them.”

Machado created what she calls 'homeschool boxes'. The boxes are filled with different lessons parents can use to their their young children. Machado said she creates new boxes every month and is able to tailor them if necessary.

“The parents don’t have to worry about going to the store and getting a white board marker because I have that in the box for them," she said.

For more information on how to get a 'homeschool box' you can message Alexis through the Painted Saguaro Preschool LLC facebook page.