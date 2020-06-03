Local nonprofit helps food insecure families through pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local nonprofit is doing what they can to help the food insecure families in Pima County through the pandemic.

Bright Star Community Development Corporation has been doing drive through distribution lines to practice social distancing, while still being able to feed families.

During the outbreak, President of the nonprofit LaKennedy Hardware said they've seen an increase in families in need.

"In this time of a pandemic, it is bad," Hardware said. "It has effected a lot of people. A lot of people have lost their lives. A lot of families are hurting, but there is still an opportunity in this obstacle. We can reach out and help others."

A new survey shows 46.5 percent of adults with families experienced job or income loss because of COVID-19.

"We reached 900 and 50 something families in our new drive thru lines in a two week time," Hardware said.

The nonprofit partners with organizations like the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Hardware said he is always looking for volunteers and donations to help support local families.

The next food distribution is June 20th and 30th from nine to 11 a.m.

The location is Rising Star Baptist Church: 2800 E. 36th St. Tucson, Ariz. 85713.

You can reach the nonprofit at (520) 345-3221.