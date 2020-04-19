Menu

Local law enforcement celebrates birthday with 7-year-old boy battling leukemia

Posted at 5:13 PM, Apr 18, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department and other local law enforcement showed their support Saturday for a 7-year-old battling leukemia.

TPD says Alex Vizcarra turned 7 years old today.

Alex has been battling a leukemia diagnosis for nearly two years, and is now trying to avoid COVID-19, TPD says.

Law enforcement showed their support to Alex with a car parade through his neighborhood.

One of our biggest fans, Alex Vizcarra, has been battling a leukemia diagnosis from two years ago on top of trying to avoid COVID-19. He turned 7 today. We wanted to celebrate with him. Happy Birthday Alex!

