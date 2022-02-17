Local hospitals offering large sign on bonuses as the need for nurses continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Carondelet Health Network, Banner Health, and Tucson Medical Center are all in need of nurses. Each one has more than 100 openings they are looking to fill right now.

In order to attract nurses to come and help their staff, many of the open positions come with large sign on bonuses.

"We are looking for nurses and graduate nurses for most of our units," Dayna Riggs, the Carondelet Market Chief Human Resources Officer, said.

Some of Carondelet Health Network's positions offer bonuses up to $15,000. They held a hiring event on Thursday at St. Joseph's Hospital that they hope attracts new staff.

"You know our candidates can come in and meet our leaders face to face and be in the hospital and see okay this is the environment that I would be working in," Riggs said. "It will definitely help support our team members that are currently here. It makes a big difference."

Hospitals are also turning to new college graduates for employees. Many of them offer clinical practice programs for students while they are in college.

"We plan on having a hiring event just for our new grads," Riggs said. "We are definitely interested in our new grads this year."

The need extends beyond nurses. Many of the hospitals are looking to hire support staff as well.

If you are looking to apply for a job, click on the links below:

