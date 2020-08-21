Local gym describes what's next after being denied reopening

TUCSON, Ariz. - Last week, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, along with the Arizona Department of Health Services announced guidelines on when closed businesses could reopen.

They also announced a path businesses could take to reopen under certain circumstances.

As of Thursday evening, the Arizona Department of Health Services had received more than 1,000 applications from businesses, according to the department.

Of those who've applied, 47 businesses have been approved to reopen. Among those approved are six bars serving food, 37 gyms and four theaters.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 200 businesses have been denied reopening. Among those are 102 bars serving food, 97 gyms, and one theater, according to AZDHS.

Among those denied the ability to reopen is Theresa Mudd's boutique-style gym, Achieve Strength and Fitness.

“It’s awful, it’s absolutely awful," said Mudd.

Mudd said as soon as she found out about the ability to reopen, she applied right away.

“The application to reopen is not very complicated it’s literally like you put in the name of your establishment, the county that you’re in and then it asks what are you doing above and beyond the current expectations that you believe qualifies you to reopen early," she said.

Mudd said she filled out the application as best she could, describing all the ways in which she would go above and beyond to keep her customers safe.

“When people come in we do temperature checks, we require them to wear masks, as long as they do not have a fever we then provide them with hand sanitizer, have them go get their weights and then go to their station," said Mudd.

Mudd added that she reapplied to reopen on Wednesday night and hadn't heard back from AZDHS by Thursday morning. She said she's hoping to be able to get back into her business and get back to what she loves, which is fitness.

“I want to be able to do everything I need to do to open the doors and get people back in," said Mudd.

