Local group makes face shields for front line workers during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — A group of women from Tucson have been making masks for the community.

They call themselves 'The Feisty Women of Tucson Trap and Skeet.'

They say for the past 16 days they've been working about eight hours a day making face masks for first responders and others.

Tucson Trap and Skeet member Barb Kaffar said "They're so appreciative and they're just amazed at how gorgeous the masks are, and that they can reuse them it's just been overwhelmingly positive."

The masks made by the women Saturday are going to St. Mary's the group tells us they're donating over 200 of them to the hospital.