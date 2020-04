TUCSON, Ariz. — A group of residents at a senior residential community called Voyager joined together to help the local community in the age of COVID-19.

Voyager is a 1,700-site senior residential community the residents there made over 1,100 homemade masks.

Those masks were distributed to local nursing homes, the Arizona State Veterans home, food pantry, and a local medical center.

Now Voyager residents are working on distributing masks to all the residents in their community.