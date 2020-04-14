Menu

Local distillery donates hand-sanitizer, disinfectant to Northwest Fire District

Northwest Fire District/Twitter
A local distillery donated hand-sanitizer and disinfectant to those on the front lines at Northwest Fire District during the pandemic.
Posted at 4:14 PM, Apr 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-14 19:14:36-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local distillery donated hand-sanitizer and disinfectant to crews at Northwest Fire District during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwest Fire @NorthwestFire
We would like to thank @Whiskeydelbac for donating hand-sanitizer and disinfectant to our folks on the front lines. We appreciate all of the businesses who have put their own needs aside to help our community! #WeLoveOurCommunity

Tucson Whiskey Del Bac donated the items as a way to give back to those on the front lines at NWF Tuesday.

The distillery announced on its website they have taken many precautions to adapt to CDC and FDA guidelines ensuring the health and safety of employees and consumers amid this pandemic.

