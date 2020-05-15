Menu

"Live theatre is something you can’t replace": Local performing arts business plans safe future

Red Herring Puppets owner Lisa Sturz
Posted at 6:20 AM, May 15, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Local mall vendors are planning a safe return for customers.

Owner of Red Herring Puppets in the Tucson Mall Lisa Sturz said she's been trying to figure out how to continue her performances, while social distancing.

"I will require masks when we do performances," Sturz said. "I will try to keep the chairs, family units, separated. The last thing that I want is someone to get sick coming to a puppet show."

Lisa opened her store in the Tucson Mall in October, which is making it hard to apply for a small business loan.

"Because of that for like PPPs and the loans and stuff, I can’t show payrolls because I haven’t been able to pay myself, so it’s been particularly hard," Sturz said.

Even with the future of her business uncertain, Sturz said she has been cleaning extra fabric from her shop to make and donate masks.

She said she feels connected to this community, and hopes, whether it's for a digital audience or back in her studio, she'll be performing soon.

"Live theater is something you can't replace," Sturz said.

In an email sent to vendors from Brookfield, owner of the Tucson Mall, Park Place and Mall at Sierra Vista:
"Both Park Place and Tucson Mall’s common areas will be reopening to the public on Tuesday, May 19th. The operating hours will be Monday through Saturday 11am-7pm and Sunday 12pm-6pm."

Sturz said she'll be waiting until June to open up her store.

