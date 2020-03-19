LIST: Restaurants, businesses, and grocery stores that are open in and around Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Quite a lot of our local events and services have been canceled, postponed, and even closed in the last couple of weeks, especially in recent days. However, many local businesses are still open, with modified services, like restaurants that are offering take-out, delivery, and/or curbside service and grocery stores that have specific hours of availability for our most vulnerable citizens.

To help ease any confusion and help promote our local small businesses, we're are compiling this list and will continue to update it throughout the day, every day, for as long as needed.

If you are affiliated with a local small business that's open and isn't listed here, please send the information to news@kgun9.com so that we can add you!

RESTAURANTS

Eegee's - Has shifted to drive-thru, delivery, and curb-side service.

Sushi Garden - Now offering take-out and delivery and even curbside pick-up at one of their two locations.

Frog & Firken - Take-out and delivery. Call 520-623-7507 to place an order. You can also request a "No Touch" delivery and curbside pick up, just mention it when you call.

- Take-out and delivery. Call 520-623-7507 to place an order. You can also request a "No Touch" delivery and curbside pick up, just mention it when you call. Arby's - 10 locations in Tucson. Serving guests through the drive-thru and carry out at the front counter only.

- 10 locations in Tucson. Serving guests through the drive-thru and carry out at the front counter only. Little Anthony's Diner - Order online for pick-up or delivery!

- Order online for pick-up or delivery! Roadhouse Cinema - Open for take-out and delivery.

GROCERY STORES

Bashas, Food City, and AJ's Fine Foods - Grocery stores will open on Wednesdays from 5 a.m. - 6 a.m. for anyone aged 65 and older. Shoppers will be required to show a valid government I.D. at the door. If there is a need for a caretaker, one caretaker is allowed in the store to shop for the person he or she is taking care of, but not for themselves. All product limitations remain in effect. Bashas' said its reservation stores would be open from 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. for those 65 and older.

Albertson and Safeway - Grocery stores will be open from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for older adults and those with underlying health concerns. "We are asking that our customers help us reserve this shopping time for those most at risk in our communities."

Target - Target will open all of its locations for the first hour each Wednesday for "vulnerable guests." Target said those who are elderly and with underlying health concerns are invited to shop during the first hour of store open on Wednesday.

Walmart - opening its stores an hour early on Tuesdays for adults, aged 60 and older, to shop. Its vision centers and pharmacies would also be open during those times. More information.

Trader Joe's - Current store hours are 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.