LIST: Food, resources available for community amid school closures

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said the city will shut down public gathering spaces Tuesday, declaring a local emergency.

Romero's order will close dine-in areas of restaurants, bars, food courts and close gyms and other venues where groups of people congregate, through the end of the month.

The edict goes into effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

As the decision may disrupt some people's schedules. This article is a resources the Tucson community can use to either continue education at home, to help with meals, or to help with childcare while parents work.

Non-profit agency Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is working to to deliver food to seniors and adults with disabilities.

In response to the COVID-19 virus, Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is collaborating with local organizations to ensure food service continues for 200 vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities experiencing food insecurity.



As a small non-profit agency, Mobile Meals depends heavily on volunteer drivers to deliver meals. Many of our regular volunteer drivers are over 70 years old and canceled for fear of exposure.



We are working with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and the American Red Cross of Southern Arizona, in addition to our nine current facility meal providers, to deliver daily meals as well as shelf-stable food boxes to help people shelter in place should meal delivery be disrupted. This partnership will help low-income people—some of whom receive therapeutic diets— who do not have the resources to stock up on food and supplies.

Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a statewide closure of Arizona schools effective Monday.

According to the press release from Gov. Ducey the closure is from Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, March 27, 2020.

Below is a list of some school districts providing resources to students and families during this time.

Many school districts have their own individual plans set, including the opening of facilities for breakfast and lunch. Visit your specific school district's websites for more information.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Sunnyside Unified School District (SUSD) announced its plan to provide students and families with resources during the closing of schools due to COVID-19 containment based on Governor Ducey’s and Kathy Hoffman’s call for a statewide school closure through March 27, 2020. SUSD is on Spring Break during the week of March 16th - March 20th. We are aware that many of our families rely on school meals for their children, so we have a plan in place to offer grab and go breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1 through 18.



- Craycroft Elementary School • 5455 E. Littletown Rd.



- Drexel Elementary School • 801 E. Drexel Rd.



- Elvira Elementary School • 250 W. Elvira Rd.



- Los Amigos Elementary School • 2200 E. Drexel Rd.



- Mission Manor Elementary School • 600 W. Santa Rosa St.

TUCSON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Starting Monday, March 23, 2020 Tucson Unified will be distributing food at 32 sites. It will be a drive-thru system and the child/children need to be present in the car. There will be one hot meal (lunch) provided per child plus a breakfast option for the next morning. The service will be provided Monday-Friday. All children under 18 are eligible for the food service. The sites will be announced tomorrow, March 17. Please note, this plan is pending approval of the Governing Board. The vote is scheduled for this Wednesday’ night’s meeting. As always, we appreciate your patience and support.

AMPHITHEATER SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Amphitheater School District is providing free grab-and-go meals for students to pick up and take home while schools are closed. There is no need to park your car! You can drive up or walk to the front of the school and one of our food service staff will hand you your meals. Pick up stations will be positioned directly in front of the school office at twelve (12) school locations and will stay open between 10:00 a.m and 1:00 p.m. from March 23rd- March 27th, 2020 or until the end of school closures.

Please note:

· Any student under the age of 18 can pick up a grab and go breakfast and lunch meal



· Students are not required to attend the Amphitheater school district but must be present to pick up meals



· Meals will be offered Monday-Friday



· School closure menus will vary daily

Amphitheater High School, 125 West Yavapai Road; March 23 -March 27 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Amphitheater Middle School/LM Prince Elementary School, 315 East Prince Road; March 23 -March 27 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Canyon Del Oro High School, 25 West Calle Concordia; March 23 -March 27 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Coronado K-8 School, 3401 East Wilds Road; March 23 -March 27 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Marion Donaldson Elementary School, 2040 West Omar Drive; March 23 -March 27 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Frances Owen Holaway Elementary School, 3500 North Cherry Avenue; March 23 -March 27 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Helen Keeling Elementary School, 2837 North Los Alto; March 23 -March 27 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

La Cima Middle School, 5600 North La Canada Drive; March 23 -March 27 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Mesa Verde Elementary School, 1661 W. Sage Street; March 23 -March 27 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

EC Nash School, 515 West Kelso Street; March 23 -March 27 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Rio Vista Elementary School, 1351 East Limberlost Drive; March 23 -March 27 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lulu Walker School, 1750 West Roller Coaster Rd; March 23 -March 27 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

MARANA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Marana Cares Mobile continues this week with distribution of prepacked food served in a to-go container. Next week’s closure involves all schools and all programs including preschool, before/after school care (LEAP), after-school programs, activities, sport practices, tutoring, and any other extra-curricular activity programming as provided in the letter you received on Friday, March 13. MUSD will continue to provide meals for students who rely on us for lunch or breakfast, effective Monday, March 23rd.



Southeast corner of Sandario Road. and Anthony Road. Next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.