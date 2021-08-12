PHOENIX — Despite Arizona lawmakers passing a law prohibiting mask or vaccine mandates in schools, several districts have recently decided to put or keep mask mandates in place.

LIST: Arizona cities, stores, and restaurants update mask policies following CDC guidance on delta variant

Flagstaff Unified School District - The Flagstaff Unified School District's governing board voted to require the use of face masks when indoors on school property as part of its district's mitigation plan during its regular governing board meeting Aug. 10. The mask requirement will go into effect on the first day of school, Aug. 11, and it applies to all persons while indoors and on school property including on school buses. Students, staff and visitors needing a mask will be supplied with one.

Alhambra Elementary School District - On August 4, the district sent out a letter to families saying, "everyone will be required to wear a face-covering indoors regardless of vaccination status when in a group setting unless they qualify for an exemption under AESD regulations. 'The safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow public health recommendations and do our part to stop the spread,' said AESD Superintendent Dr. Cecilia Maes."

Brophy College Preparatory - On August 4, Brophy College Prep sent out a letter to parents stating, "effective September 13, every student, teacher, and staff member will need to have proof of vaccination on file with the school or get tested for COVID regularly. Additionally, effective Monday, August 9, and for the foreseeable future, any student who wishes to participate in overnight retreats or any school-related travel outside of the Phoenix metro area will be required to have proof of vaccine on file... When indoors, everyone on campus will need to wear a mask through Friday, September 10 (unless alone in a classroom or office). Masks are optional in all outdoor areas." More info: https://www.brophyprep.org/back-to-school-information

Creighton School District - On August 4, the Creighton School District sent a letter to parents stating, "We will be enforcing our existing mask requirement of universal indoor masking regardless of vaccination status which will include an opt out provision." More info: http://www.creightonschools.org/

Madison School District: On August 6, Madison said it "will update its Mitigation Plan requiring face coverings for students and staff through September 29, 2021 with a limited opt out option. If the court in the Phoenix Union case rules otherwise, we will update our Mitigation Plan accordingly. You may opt your child out of this requirement by contacting your school’s health office to obtain the necessary form."

Osborn School District- On August 3, the Osborn Elementary School District governing board voted to uphold the mask mandate within Osborn schools, requiring facial coverings of all individuals when indoors, in group settings. The board also requested the superintendent work with district counsel to develop an opt-out option for parents.

Phoenix Elementary School District- The Phoenix Elementary School District Governing Board held an emergency Board meeting on Monday, August 2, and voted to amend the health and safety protocols to enact a face-covering mandate with a limited opt-out provision. Effective August 3, 2021, all children, staff, and visitors are required to wear face coverings while at school, on school buses, and at all District facilities.

Phoenix Union High School District - On Friday, July 30, Arizona's largest high school district became the first to announce any sort of mask requirement. In a video announcement, District Superintendent Chad Gestson said, "Phoenix Union will begin the school year on August 2 enforcing our existing Board-adopted mask requirement of universal indoor masking only, regardless of vaccination status."

Roosevelt School District- Following their August 3 Governing Board Meeting, Roosevelt School District is requiring all students, staff, and visitors to wear a face mask per CDC guidelines, saying it allows the district "to follow guidance from state and federal health agencies to ensure that we continue to make decisions to protect the health and safety our students, staff, families, and community."

Tucson Unified School District- During an emergency board meeting on August 4, the TUSD governing board passed a measure requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks at all of its school sites when the school year begins on Thursday, August 5.

Washington Elementary School District - On August 4, the Washington Elementary School District released the following statement in part, saying, "At a special board meeting this afternoon, the WESD Governing Board voted to modify the district's Safe Return to Learn plan to include a provision that masks be required on all district facilities for both students and staff with the option to opt out." More info: https://www.wesdschools.org/