Lines for booster shots across the county as concerns rise over omicron variant

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Vaccine sites across Pima County were busy over the weekend.

"Most adults are coming in for their boosters," Chandler Garcia, who was helping to run the Pima County Health Department vaccine site at the Abrams Public Health Center, said.

This led to some long lines over the weekend.

"I think the longest someone waited was 45 minutes to an hour," Garcia said on Sunday.

However, for those with an appointment the wait was relatively quick.

Nick Yancy had an appointment for his booster shot and waited about 20 minutes.

"We just want to stay as protected as we can because they don't know much about the new variant yet," Yancy said. "There could be future variants and it's just better to be fully protected all the time."

The vaccine clinic was not just for those getting boosters, but children as well.

Keeley Hurley brought her two daughters for their second doses.

"We just want to make sure everyone in the house is protected," Hurley said. She added that with her kids back to full in-person learning this helps with the quarantine process when there are close contacts.

The county has a number of vaccine sites. To find the one closest to you, click here.