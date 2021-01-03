Life Care Center of Sierra Vista begins COVID-19 vaccinations of residents, associates

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has started in Arizona, Life Care Center of Sierra Vista has started the process of vaccinating their residents and associates Sunday.

The FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to Life Care associates and residents by Life Care’s pharmacy partner CVS, according to a press release from Life Care Centers of America. The vaccine will be given by injection-certified pharmacists from CVS.

The care facility says they have administered about 74 doses to residents and associates, which is a little more than half of those who qualify at the facility.

“We are encouraging all residents and associates to take advantage of the FDA-authorized vaccines, but we are not requiring it,” said Corrie Killingsworth, executive director of Life Care Center of Sierra Vista. “We believe it is vital that each individual resident and/or their legal representative make informed decisions about the healthcare the resident receives, and we encourage them to consult with their primary physician for guidance.”

The care facility says it will also continue to maintain safety measures and follow all guidance from the CDC.

Life Care Center of Sierra Vista is one of ten facilities in Arizona.

For more information about Life Care, visit here.