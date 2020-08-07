'Let them know they're not alone': Tucson gym hosts free online workouts for Veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local gym is hosting free online workouts for veterans to give them a community through out the pandemic.

My Passion Veteran, or MVP, is working with Templo Fitness to stream workouts live through Facebook to reach a global audience of veterans.

"For veterans to know that our community is still tight as it was in the military is paramount," Founder of MVP Ramon Encinas said. "With the current statistics of veteran suicide is, as we know, very high, we want to make sure that we help other veterans by letting them know that they’re not alone."

Encinas said this is especially important through out COVID-19.

"In this current environment, they’re a little bit more isolated," Encinas said. "(This) gives them that opportunity to let some of the stuff go and work out at there own homes and comfort."

Encinas said MVP is available to work with any local organizations and take donations to give support to veterans.