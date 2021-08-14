Lawsuit seeks to undo Arizona limits on local virus measures

PHOENIX (AP) — A lawsuit is seeking to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict the power of local governments and school districts to impose COVID-19 requirements.

The case was filed Thursday by a coalition of educators, parents and advocates for children.

It argues the statutes violate constitutional rules and points out the state is seeing a growing number of virus cases among children.

It's the second lawsuit filed over a law that bars public school districts from requiring students and employees to wear masks indoors.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office says it's confident that the measures signed into law by the governor are constitutional.

----

