Lake Havasu City lifts citywide mask mandate during pandemic

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The mayor of a western Arizona tourist destination has lifted a citywide mask mandate originally ordered in July requiring facial coverings indoors when social distancing was not possible.

Today’s News-Herald reported that Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy suspended the mandate on Monday after it was extended twice, most recently on Aug. 28. The order was set to expire Oct. 15. Sheehy three weeks said he would use data to determine when to lift the mask mandate.

Mohave County includes Lake Havasu City and it met the threshold to allow businesses to reopen on Sept. 3. The county met the state benchmarks for in-person education on Thursday.

