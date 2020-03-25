Kroger, Publix to install Plexiglas barriers between customers and cashiers amid coronavirus spread

Major grocery chains Kroger and Publix have both announced that they will install Plexiglas barriers in an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson with Publix, the Florida grocery-store chain is installing Plexiglas barriers at its registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.

Installations will begin this coming weekend, Publix said.

The new barriers are expected to be fully installed within the next two weeks.

Kroger stores will begin installing Plexiglas partitions at cash registers this week to protect workers and customers from COVID-19, spokeswoman Erin Rolfes announced Tuesday afternoon.

The company plans for every checkout lane, including those at pharmacies and in-store Starbucks locations, to have a “sneeze guard” within the next several weeks. “Educational floor decals” will instruct customers where to stand as they wait in line.

Kroger employees will also be allowed to wear masks and gloves to work to protect themselves from the virus, Rolfes said.