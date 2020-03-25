Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kroger, Publix to install Plexiglas barriers between customers and cashiers amid coronavirus spread

Posted: 6:32 PM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 21:39:05-04
items.[0].image.alt
AP2011
LM Otero/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo made Nov. 28, 2011, a deli worker wears the Kroger logo on her shirt sleeve, at the grocery story in Richardson, Texas. Kroger Co.ís third-quarter net income slipped 2 percent, hurt by a higher LIFO charge. But the performance beat analystsí expectations and the nationís largest grocery chain raised its full-year earnings forecast. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Kroger, Publix to install plexiglass barriers between customers and cashiers amid coronavirus spread

Major grocery chains Kroger and Publix have both announced that they will install Plexiglas barriers in an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson with Publix, the Florida grocery-store chain is installing Plexiglas barriers at its registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.

Installations will begin this coming weekend, Publix said.

The new barriers are expected to be fully installed within the next two weeks.

Kroger stores will begin installing Plexiglas partitions at cash registers this week to protect workers and customers from COVID-19, spokeswoman Erin Rolfes announced Tuesday afternoon.

The company plans for every checkout lane, including those at pharmacies and in-store Starbucks locations, to have a “sneeze guard” within the next several weeks. “Educational floor decals” will instruct customers where to stand as they wait in line.

Kroger employees will also be allowed to wear masks and gloves to work to protect themselves from the virus, Rolfes said.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.