Kroger joins Walmart and other grocery stores to restrict capacity amid spread of COVID-19

Kroger announced Monday that it will begin limiting the number of customers allowed in stores to 50% of building capacity to allow for proper physical distancing at locations. The new measures go into effect on Tuesday nationwide.

The new guidelines will call for one person per every 120 square feet. Kroger will use QueVision, a software program that will provide a count of customers entering and exiting stores.

Kroger said that in select markets, it is experimenting with making aisles one way. The pilot program is being used to determine whether it effectively supports physical distancing.

“Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities.”

Kroger joins Walmart and other major grocery stores to limit store capacity during the spread of COVID-19. Walmart said it is limiting stores to just 20% of capacity, which equals one person for every 200 square feet.