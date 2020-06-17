Kozachik: City can take matters into its own hands if Ducey won't budge on mask issue

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik says the city doesn't need Gov. Doug Ducey's go-ahead to require people to wear masks in public.
In a Wednesday email, Kozachik said the city could invoke Chapter VII, Section 28 of the city charter, which gives the city the authority to "make all regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the preservation of the health and suppression of disease; to make regulations to prevent the introduction of contagious, infectious, or other diseases into the City."
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to address calls from the medical profession to require mask use in public. Mayors of Tucson and Nogales have asked Ducey to allow local governments to require masks in their localities,
Here is Kozachik's full message:
Last week I wrote to Governor Ducey, encouraging him to return local decision making authority to local governing bodies so we can chart our own course through the coronavirus pandemic. He has chosen to ignore that letter. The Ducey administration has also ignored science and instead has focused on the short term economic gain found in easing Stay at Home restrictions.
I believe our responsibility is first to preserve the health of our community, being ever-mindful of allowing for safe commerce that provides essential goods and services, supports employment and recognizes the unique circumstances COVID-19 has placed us in.
Our City Charter gives the City Council the authority to act as follows: (Chapter VII; Section 28)
"Disease prevention. To make all regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the preservation of the health and the suppression of disease; to make regulations to prevent the introduction of contagious, infectious, or other diseases into the City"
Under that Charter authority I am proposing to my colleagues on the City Council that we adopt a local ordinance that reimposes the restrictions found under the Mayor's initial Stay at Home Proclamation, and that requires face coverings be worn in public spaces where distancing is not possible.
If the Governor wishes to challenge our Charter authority, he of course has legal avenues available. While those play themselves out, the Mayor and City Council will have provided for the health of our community as we are empowered to do under the Tucson City Charter.
Be well,
SteveK