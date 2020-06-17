Kozachik: City can take matters into its own hands if Ducey won't budge on mask issue

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik says the city doesn't need Gov. Doug Ducey's go-ahead to require people to wear masks in public.

In a Wednesday email, Kozachik said the city could invoke Chapter VII, Section 28 of the city charter, which gives the city the authority to "make all regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the preservation of the health and suppression of disease; to make regulations to prevent the introduction of contagious, infectious, or other diseases into the City."

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to address calls from the medical profession to require mask use in public. Mayors of Tucson and Nogales have asked Ducey to allow local governments to require masks in their localities,

Here is Kozachik's full message: