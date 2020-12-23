Kelly visits Tucson's Mercado District, talks COVID relief with small business owners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly met with small businesses in Tucson Wednesday to discuss emergency COVID relief.

Kelly visited the Mercado District in Tucson where he learned more about how the pandemic has impacted employees, employers and payroll.

The Senator also broke down how the new COVID-19 package passed by Congress could help provide relief to local businesses.

"At the end of the day we all have the same goal, right? We want businesses to do well. We want folks to be able to support their families. We want our kids to get a good education. We want good health care that's affordable," Kelly said. "That's universal. It's just how do we do it -- and that's where it starts to get tricky."

President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the COVID-19 spending bill and the discretionary budget passed by Congress, calling for larger stimulus payments and less funding for foreign aid and other government programs.

Kelly says that while he agrees more financial relief is needed, he feels President Trump should not veto the bill.