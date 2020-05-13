Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Judge: US not unreasonably delaying virus relief for tribes

items.[0].image.alt
Gavel shot
Posted at 9:20 PM, May 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 00:20:05-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge says the U.S. Treasury Department is not unreasonably delaying the release of coronavirus relief funding to Native American tribes.

The department is tasked with disbursing $8 billion to tribes that was included in a relief package approved in late March.

Payments didn't start going out until more than a week after the April 26 deadline set by Congress.

Despite that, the federal judge rejected an assertion that the Treasury secretary was "twiddling his thumbs.''

The judge's ruling comes in a case tribal nations filed against the federal government to force the release of the entire $8 billion.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.