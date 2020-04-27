Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Judge to Chicago jail: Do more to protect inmates from virus

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
RML Specialty Hospital nurse Rolanda Clark, left, talks to a Cook County sheriff&#39;s officer during a protest in front of the Cook County Jail in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2020. Protesters called for the release of prisoners from the jail. A federal judge ordered Cook County Jail to take prompt action to stop the spread of the coronavirus, including by making sure that the more than 4,000 detainees have access to adequate soap and sanitizer. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Judge to Chicago jail: Do more to protect inmates from virus
Posted at 4:54 PM, Apr 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-27 19:54:26-04

A federal judge in Chicago has ordered one of the nation’s largest jails to do more to ensure social distancing by its 4,000 inmates to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

But Judge Matthew Kennelly's Monday order stops short of mandating a process that would lead to the release of more older inmates and those with underlying health conditions more susceptible to dying from COVID-19. Kennelly says phones and other objects must be sanitized after use.

Hundreds of detainees, correctional officers and sheriff's deputies at the jail have tested positive for the virus. Six detainees and one guard have died.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.