Judge to Chicago jail: Do more to protect inmates from virus

A federal judge in Chicago has ordered one of the nation’s largest jails to do more to ensure social distancing by its 4,000 inmates to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

But Judge Matthew Kennelly's Monday order stops short of mandating a process that would lead to the release of more older inmates and those with underlying health conditions more susceptible to dying from COVID-19. Kennelly says phones and other objects must be sanitized after use.

Hundreds of detainees, correctional officers and sheriff's deputies at the jail have tested positive for the virus. Six detainees and one guard have died.