'It's impossible': NY nursing homes fret about testing order

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Frank Franklin II/AP
The Isabella Geriatric Center is shown Friday, May 1, 2020, in New York. The nursing home says nearly 100 of its residents have died from confirmed or suspected cases the novel coronavirus. It is among the hardest hit nursing homes in the state, with 46 confirmed fatalities and an additional 52 deaths of people suspected to have the virus. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 3:51 PM, May 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-14 18:51:37-04

As calls grow nationwide for mandatory coronavirus testing in nursing homes, New York facilities are sounding alarms about the state’s ambitious new demand to test roughly 185,000 workers twice a week.

Administrators worry there won’t be enough test kits. The homes also have questioned who will cover an expense estimated around $150 per test, though the state said suggested Thursday the homes could send workers to free state testing sites.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the testing requirement may be “a pain in the neck,” but it’s necessary.

