'It's getting worse': Italian man speaks out about coronavirus in his community

More than 60 million people have been living under lock down in Italy for more than two weeks.

It was March 9 when Lorenzo Scala and his family heard their country was going into lock down because of the coronavirus.

"It’s strange. It’s very strange," Scala said.

He lives with his wife and two kids n Verona, Italy. Verona is in Northern Italy between Venice and Milan.

“Nobody is around. Playgrounds are closed. Parks are closed," Scala said. "You can not go for a walk. You can’t do anything. It’s like a military shut down. It’s not a real military shut down, it seems like a movie, and it's getting worse."

Lorenzo said people are only allowed outside for essential items like groceries or to go to the doctor. Military and Police are blocking the streets.

"It's not a normal cold. It's not a normal flu," Scala said.

Lorenzo said in Verona as of Sunday night, 1,069 people are infected with the coronavirus. Out of that 11 have died.

"Don’t go to parties. Don’t go to bars. Stay away from people," Scala said. "I know it’s difficult, okay, but everything started like that here in Italy. They underestimated the probably. They didn’t care and now we have more deaths than in China."

Lorenzo said he believes his family and his country will get through this, he's just worried for what will come next.

"The problem will be for the economy, it will be very bad," Scala said.

Lorenzo said his story is similar to many other families living in Italy.

He said he wanted to share it with everyone in Southern Arizona to show the true reality of what is happening in his country, and to remind us why it's important to practice social distancing so we can all get through this pandemic together.