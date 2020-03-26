Is your school ready for remote learning?

TUCSON, Ariz. — As Arizona schools shut their doors districts are ironing out how remote learning will work.

KGUN9 reached out to Southern Arizona districts for updates and we're learning not all are launching their programs next week.

The largest, Tucson Unified, is now finalizing plans to have online access for all students starting next week.

The district is developing a standard curriculum for all grades to be delivered by teachers.

In Sunnyside, teachers and principals are developing a 'Learn From Home' platform. No word yet on a start date.

The Amphi district is trying to assess which families need technology for remote learning. No word yet on a start date.

Catalina Foothills says it's anticipating a soft roll out next week. By April 6th, all teachers will be providing remote learning.

Full Statements from Districts:

Tucson Unified

For the week of 3/23, Tucson Unified has developed the “Learn From Home” page, which provides our students with educational resources they can do at home this week. There are both online and offline activities and games, including apps that they typically use at school. These activities are meant to keep the student engaged but are not required.

For the week of 3/30 we will begin our alternate curriculum. This plan is still being finalized but the goal is to have online access for all students. The District is developing a standard curriculum for all grades which will be delivered by their teachers.

The plan is in the process of being finalized and will be shared at the Governing Board meeting on Friday night at 5:30.

As far as mental health resources. The District COVID-19 page (which is linked in all school websites) does include resources and articles on how to manage stress, anxiety, and other health concerns.

Sunnyside

As this is our first day back after Spring Break, we are focused on getting in touch with our families so that we can get important information out to them. Many of our teachers have already made contact with students to provide a number of activities that can be performed from home. This week we'll be working with teachers to further develop this "Learn From Home" platform. More specific guidance will come as we work with principals this week.

This is a challenging time as all schools navigate through uncharted territory. Our students continue to be our number one priority and our District leadership is working diligently to ensure that our students and families continue to receive resources.

Amphi

We are working on assessing which of our families have Internet access and devices in their homes. From there, we will determine what type of learning experiences we can deliver to families online and how we can provide educational materials in other creative ways.

Amphitheater is on Spring Break this week, but many people around the District have been working on this -- before and during the break.

While we don't have all of the answers yet, we are committed to providing the best possible academic services to all of our students.

Tanque Verde

We will have remote learning opportunities available for students beginning March 30th.

Classroom teachers are developing three levels of opportunities to be delivered via the school/teacher webpages and Google Classroom, or via printed copy if needed. Essential learning - which are the most critical things students need to learn and continue to work on.

Extended learning - which will give students additional opportunities to challenge themselves or provide additional practice, thereby building on and extending the essential learning.

Enrichment learning - which is a combination of creative activities that our staff develop, as well as online resources they provide, which may not be as closely aligned to the lessons of the week, but enrich the essential learning.

We are setting reasonable time expectations for the essential learning so we do not overwhelm families and students. Additionally, most of the lessons are asynchronous so that students can do them whenever they can, and families are able to define a timeframe that works for the family's situation. Students who do not have access to technology, will be provided with printed packets with the same classroom materials that are being provided electronically.

Teachers will be using email, phone calls, and video meetings via Google Classroom to connect with and support their students. We have identified members of our staff and administration for each school site for technical support and instructional support.

Teachers are meeting remotely via Google Video Hangouts to continue their grade level or subject area Professional Learning Communities (PLC) for collaboration and instructional support. They are using this week to prepare for the delivery of educational opportunities beginning March 30th.

Catalina Foothills

We are interested in creating remote classes that are reliable and meaningful. At the same time, we must address the diverse needs of our entire community of learners. While we are working around the clock to implement this new system, it will take time to roll out a program that meets our standards. We are not going to launch remote learning until we have defined all expectations for instruction for teachers and learning for students.

Here is what we can tell you now:

•CFSD will use Google Classroom as our remote learning platform at all schools.

•Google Classroom will be utilized by individual teachers or grade levels to communicate about instruction and educational activities that are specific to a subject or class/course. Teachers are to wait until their Google Classrooms are ready for implementation before initiating formal communication and instruction with students and families. It is important to be consistent with our implementation efforts regarding instruction and educational services to ensure that we are meeting our obligations to serve the needs of all of our students.

•We know that monitoring a remote learning program puts an additional burden on our families. For that reason, we are concentrating on delivering the most essential lessons that our students need.

•Next week during Spring Break our planning will continue. Our teachers are at different proficiency levels in the use of Google Classroom, and we are creating a variety of training options that will begin after spring break on March 30. Many of our teachers are using Google Classroom, but there are others for whom additional training must occur.

•We anticipate a soft roll out during the week of March 30 as some teachers begin activating Google Classroom. By April 6, ALL teachers will provide remote learning.

Sahuarita

For the current school closure timeframe, modified educational programming will continue through available online resources, such as Google Classroom, and communication by individual classroom teachers. In addition, much of our adopted curriculum has a digital component that teachers and students can access.

For students with limited or no digital access printed educational materials are available at the school sites that are providing curbside meal service, Wrightson Ridge and Sopori Elementary, from 11 AM-1 PM.

