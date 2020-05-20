Menu

Is it safe to swim at pools this summer amid pandemic?

Matt Slocum/AP
Swimmers practice in the pool at the Aquatics Center at the Olympic Park ahead of the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 25, 2012, in London. Opening ceremonies for the 2012 London Olympics will be held Friday, July 27. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 8:21 PM, May 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-19 23:51:13-04

As Memorial Day approaches this weekend, swimming pools across the country would generally begin to open for the summer season.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic causing disruptions throughout the country, some swimming pools from coast to coast are opting not to open at the start of the summer amid concerns over the spread of the virus. Although some pools are closed, many will open this summer, and offer families a respite from being stuck inside over the last few months.

Should you keep your kids away from swimming pools, or is it safe to visit?

According to information published by the CDC , viruses in pool water are unlike to infect others.

“There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas,” according to the CDC. “Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.”

Maintaining distance from others and using good hand hygiene are still considered important for swimmers.

The CDC offers the following tips if you decide to visit a local swimming pool this summer:

  • Everyone should follow local and state guidance that may determine when and how recreational water facilities may operate.
  • Individuals should continue to protect themselves and others at recreational water venues both in and out of the water – for example, by practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene.
  • In addition to ensuring water safety and quality, owners and operators of community pools, hot tubs, spas, and water play areas should follow the interim guidance for businesses and employers for cleaning and disinfecting their community facilities.

