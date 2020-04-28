IRS working to extend stimulus payments to underserved communities

The IRS said on Tuesday it has revamped a section of its website to make it easier for Spanish-speaking and homeless Americans to obtain a stimulus check amid the spread of COVID-19.

The IRS section for non-tax filers, which is used by those who do not need to submit a tax return and those who do not receive government benefits, allows access to $1,200 checks for all qualifying Americans.

Those who file an income tax return, and those who are on government benefits, will automatically receive a stimulus check, if they meet income guidelines.

On Tuesday, the IRS launched a Spanish version of the site. The IRS also said the non-filer site can now accept returns from homeless Americans.

"The IRS is working hard to find new ways for people who don't have a filing requirement to receive their Economic Impact Payment," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "The Non-Filers tool is an easy way people can register for these payments. I appreciate the work of the Free File Alliance to quickly develop a Spanish-language version of this tool to reach additional people. This is part of a wider effort to reach underserved communities."

As a reminder, here is who is eligible for a stimulus check: