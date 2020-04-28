Menu

IRS working to extend stimulus payments to underserved communities

FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. 2019 was another tough year for the IRS, according to a new federal report. Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in the 2019 fiscal year, among other problems, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-28 19:41:55-04

The IRS said on Tuesday it has revamped a section of its website to make it easier for Spanish-speaking and homeless Americans to obtain a stimulus check amid the spread of COVID-19.

The IRS section for non-tax filers, which is used by those who do not need to submit a tax return and those who do not receive government benefits, allows access to $1,200 checks for all qualifying Americans.

Those who file an income tax return, and those who are on government benefits, will automatically receive a stimulus check, if they meet income guidelines.

On Tuesday, the IRS launched a Spanish version of the site. The IRS also said the non-filer site can now accept returns from homeless Americans.

"The IRS is working hard to find new ways for people who don't have a filing requirement to receive their Economic Impact Payment," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "The Non-Filers tool is an easy way people can register for these payments. I appreciate the work of the Free File Alliance to quickly develop a Spanish-language version of this tool to reach additional people. This is part of a wider effort to reach underserved communities."

As a reminder, here is who is eligible for a stimulus check:

  • $2,400 – Couples earning less than $150,000 a year (couples earning $150,000 - $198,000 will receive a prorated check).
  • $1,200 – Individuals earning less than $75,000 a year (individuals earning $75,000 - $99,000 will receive a prorated check).
  • $1,200 – Heads of households earning less than $112,500 (heads of households earning $112,500 - $136,000 will receive a prorated check).
  • $500 - Each dependent child age 16 or under as of Dec. 31, 2019 (for qualifying individuals and couples).

