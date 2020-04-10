Menu

IRS to launch direct deposit site for stimulus checks next week

Posted at 1:19 PM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 16:19:13-04

An online tool that will help speed up getting stimulus checks to many Americans will be launched on April 17, the IRS announced on Friday.

The website will be for those who do not have their bank account information on file with the IRS. The IRS will use the information to distribute checks via direct deposit.

The first batch of checks is expected to be sent out next week, the IRS said.

Those using direct deposit should expect their stimulus check from the government in weeks, not months, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week. Those who do not use direct deposit may have to wait longer to obtain a paper check from the government.

The online tool will also allow for Americans to check the status of their stimulus check.

Also on Friday, the IRS announced a tool for those who have not filed taxes or are on Social Security to obtain a stimulus check.

As a reminder, here is who is eligible for stimulus checks:

$2,400 – Couples earning less than $150,000 a year (couples earning $150,000 - $198,000 will receive a prorated check).

$1,200 – Individuals earning less than $75,000 a year (individuals earning $75,000 - $99,000 will receive a prorated check).

$500 Each dependent child age 16 or under as of Dec. 31, 2019 (for qualifying individuals and couples).

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook .

