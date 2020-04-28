IRS says it has revamped 'Get My Payment' site for stimulus check information

The IRS said it has “enhanced” its “Get My Payment” website, after some Americans complained about entering and acquiring information involving government stimulus checks.

Although the IRS said it had already deployed 80 million stimulus checks, many more Americans await the checks as nearly 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment, and countless more are attempting to file for benefits.

Among the 80 million, an untold number of tax payers who used refund anticipation loans have found out that their payment never made it to their bank accounts. Those funds were either returned to the IRS, or are in the hands of tax preparers.

Others have attempted to enter direct deposit information, as the IRS said that entering direct deposit information will allow for those eligible for a stimulus check to receive it sooner than waiting for a paper check.

The IRS said that the enhancements have made for an “improved and smoother” experience on the website.

“We delivered Get My Payment with new capabilities that did not exist during any similar relief program, including the ability to receive direct deposit information that accelerates payments to millions of people,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These further enhancements will help even more taxpayers. We urge people who haven’t received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information. IRS teams worked long hours to deliver Get My Payment in record time, and we will continue to make improvements to help Americans.”

“We encourage people to check back in and visit Get My Payment,” Rettig added. “These enhancements will help many taxpayers. By using Get My Payment now, more people will be able to get payments quickly by being able to add direct deposit information.”

The IRS also announced that a Spanish version of the website will be launched in the coming weeks.

As a reminder, here is who is eligible for a stimulus check:



$2,400 – Couples earning less than $150,000 a year (couples earning $150,000 - $198,000 will receive a prorated check).

$1,200 – Individuals earning less than $75,000 a year (individuals earning $75,000 - $99,000 will receive a prorated check).

$1,200 – Heads of households earning less than $112,500 (heads of households earning $112,500 - $136,000 will receive a prorated check).

$500 - Each dependent child age 16 or under as of Dec. 31, 2019 (for qualifying individuals and couples).

