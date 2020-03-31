IRS: Distribution of economic impact payments will begin in the next three weeks

Payments from the IRS in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many Americans without jobs, will be arriving soon.

In a statement posted on their website , the IRS says the "distribution of economic impact payments will begin in the next three weeks."

Seniors and others who typically do not file returns will need to submit a simple tax return to receive the stimulus payment, officials said.

Officials said anyone who makes up to $75,000 annually as an individual or and up to $150,000 if married and filed jointly, will receive $1,200.

IRS said if you file single and make more than $99,000, $198,000 for joint filers with no children, are not eligible.

To receive the check, you must have filed your tax returns for 2019 or 2018. If you have children, you'll receive $500 per child, officials said.

For more information, you can find it on the IRS website .