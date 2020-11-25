Interfaith Community Services CEO says more than 200 families yet to be sponsored for 'Gifts of Love' program

TUCSON, Ariz. - There are less than two weeks left to sign up to buy gifts for Tucson families in need through the 'Gifts of Love' program but the Interfaith Community Services CEO says there are still more than 200 families left to be sponsored.

The 'Gifts of Love' program has been running for the past nine years, according to Tom McKinney, the CEO of Interfaith Community Services.

McKinney says every year hundreds of families in need receive gifts through this program.

He says this year, the need is there more than ever.

“This is kind of the community coming and saying hey we’re going to give you those things that you would never buy for yourselves or for your kids or for your family. We really want the holidays to be special and not be based on, we can’t afford that for the kids today," said McKinney.

If you'd like to take part in the 'Gifts of Love' program, you can sign up here.

You can also sign up to sponsor a family by calling Tim Kromer at (520) 526-9290 or email lpearson@icstucson.org

