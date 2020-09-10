Inspectors cite Arizona nursing homes for safety errors

PHOENIX (AP) — Health inspectors have cited more than one in four Arizona nursing homes for errors that could cause further spread of COVID-19.

The Arizona Republic reports that inspections conducted since April observed staff who did not wear masks properly, neglected to sanitize their hands or medical equipment and failed to keep residents 6 feet apart.

The inspection reports note facilities failed to follow their own policies and the shortcomings could result in the spread of infection to residents and staff. The nursing homes included for-profit, nonprofit and government-run facilities that collectively serve more than 3,400 residents.

