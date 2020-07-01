Menu

Incoming mayor of Tempe recovering from coronavirus

The newly elected mayor of Tempe has tested positive for COVID-19. Corey Woods announced his diagnosis on his Facebook page Tuesday.
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jul 01, 2020
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The newly elected mayor of Tempe has tested positive for COVID-19. Corey Woods announced his diagnosis on his Facebook page Tuesday.

According to his post, Woods suffered mild symptoms and is already feeling better except for not fully regaining his sense of smell. Woods told The Arizona Republic he has no idea how he got infected. He has worked from home the past four months, limited time out in public and worn a mask.

He was able to obtain a saliva-based COVID-19 test at the ASU Biodesign Institute since he works for the school.

